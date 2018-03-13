Homebuilder Breaks Ground on New Neighborhood Amenity Center

A rendering of the Grand Palm Social Club Image: Courtesy Alicia King Robinson

The Lakewood Ranch-based homebuilder Neal Communities recently broke ground on a new amenity center at Grand Palm, its master-planned Venice community. The 7,227-square-foot Grand Palm Social Club will include a 3,400-square-foot resort-style pool, a separate spa area with a Jacuzzi, a game room and a large gathering room with an open kitchen. With more than 2,300 square feet of outdoor space, the amenity center’s lanai will feature wraparound verandas, shade structures, a covered tiki pavilion, palm trees and an island sand pit with hammocks. The amenity center is slated to open next year.