Dental Company Names New Chief Revenue Officer

James Nick Image: Courtesy Shawn Wherry

Sarasota's Dental Care Alliance recently hired James Nick as its chief revenue officer. In the new role, Nick will provide additional support to the Alliance's affiliated practices by developing revenue opportunities through enhanced payer relationships and expanded product and service options. Nick previously spent 12 years with Humana, recently serving as director of specialty products. Established in 1991, the Dental Care Alliance supports more than 265 affiliated dental practices in 13 states.