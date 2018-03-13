Architect Joins Sarasota Firm

Steve Isaacson Image: Courtesy Allison Moore

Steve Isaacson recently joined the Sarasota office of Carlson Studio Architecture, which also has an office in Seattle, as a senior architect. Isaacson earned his bachelor of architecture degree from Florida A&M University in 1999, is an active member of the American Institute of Architects and is certified with the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards. His design experience includes residential and commercial buildings, both new construction and remodels, including local hotels and hotels in France, custom residential homes and condominiums, office buildings and interior build-outs, restaurants, assisted living facilities and community clubhouses.