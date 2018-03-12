Three Delicious Mezcal Cocktails

Mezcal is the star of these three drinks. Image: Shutterstock

Mezcal Paloma

Ingredients:

2 ½ oz. mezcal

Squeeze of lime juice

Grapefruit soda

Lime wedge

Kosher salt for rim

Directions:

Rub rim of highball glass with lime wedge and dip rim in salt. Fill glass with ice. Add mezcal and lime juice. Top with grapefruit soda. Stir and garnish with lime wedge.

Mezcal Gimlet

Ingredients:

2 ½ oz. mezcal

½ oz. lime juice

½ oz. simple syrup

Lime wheel

Directions:

Add all ingredients to shaker and fill with ice. Shake and strain into chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with lime wheel.

Mezcal Last Word

Ingredients:

¾ oz. mezcal

¾ oz. Maraschino liqueur

¾ oz. green Chartreuse

¾ oz. lime juice

Directions:

Add all ingredients to shaker and fill with ice. Shake and strain into chilled cocktail glass.