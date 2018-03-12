Recipe
Three Delicious Mezcal Cocktails
Whip up one of these sippers the next time you're contemplating a cocktail.
Mezcal Paloma
Ingredients:
2 ½ oz. mezcal
Squeeze of lime juice
Grapefruit soda
Lime wedge
Kosher salt for rim
Directions:
Rub rim of highball glass with lime wedge and dip rim in salt. Fill glass with ice. Add mezcal and lime juice. Top with grapefruit soda. Stir and garnish with lime wedge.
Mezcal Gimlet
Ingredients:
2 ½ oz. mezcal
½ oz. lime juice
½ oz. simple syrup
Lime wheel
Directions:
Add all ingredients to shaker and fill with ice. Shake and strain into chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with lime wheel.
Mezcal Last Word
Ingredients:
¾ oz. mezcal
¾ oz. Maraschino liqueur
¾ oz. green Chartreuse
¾ oz. lime juice
Directions:
Add all ingredients to shaker and fill with ice. Shake and strain into chilled cocktail glass.