Teen Court Program Expands to North Port
An alternative to Juvenile Court, Teen Court is a system in which delinquent youth participate in a court program run by their peers.
Teen Court of Sarasota, Inc. is expanding its operations to North Port and is celebrating the expansion at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 19, at North Port City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd, North Port. Teen Court is an alternative to Juvenile Court. Delinquent youth who come through Teen Court participate in a court program run by their peers, with teen prosecutors, defense attorneys, clerks, bailiffs and jurors who determine the sentencing of community service hours and jury duties, all under the supervision of a volunteer adult judge.