New Senior Living Facility Coming to Lakewood Ranch

A rendering of Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch Image: Courtesy Kathy Jalivay

Minneapolis' Ryan Companies US, Inc. and its partner, Grand Living, also based in Minneapolis, will soon begin construction on their third Florida senior living project, this one in Lakewood Ranch. Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch will be located at the southeast corner of University Parkway and Lorraine Road. Construction on the $50 million project will begin this month. The development will include 172 units, multiple dining venues, a performance theater, a spa and salon, an outdoor pool, a library and more.