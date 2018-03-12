Mental Health Services Company Acquires Psychiatric Practice

Comprehensive MedPsych Systems founder and president Geoffrey Kanter Image: Courtesy Ricki Lindsay

The Sarasota behavioral and mental health practice Comprehensive MedPsych Systems recently acquired Dr. Vladimir Einisman’s psychiatric practice. Einisman has been practicing in Sarasota for more than 30 years. Comprehensive MedPsych Systems was founded by Geoffrey Kanter in 1998 and now has 12 outpatient offices and more than 100 clinicians providing services in Florida, Alabama and Indiana.