Mental Health Services Company Acquires Psychiatric Practice

Sarasota's Comprehensive MedPsych Systems recently acquired Dr. Vladimir Einisman’s psychiatric practice.

By Staff 3/12/2018 at 1:39pm

Geoffrey kanter c2cnmy

Comprehensive MedPsych Systems founder and president Geoffrey Kanter

Image: Courtesy Ricki Lindsay

The Sarasota behavioral and mental health practice Comprehensive MedPsych Systems recently acquired Dr. Vladimir Einisman’s psychiatric practice. Einisman has been practicing in Sarasota for more than 30 years. Comprehensive MedPsych Systems was founded by Geoffrey Kanter in 1998 and now has 12 outpatient offices and more than 100 clinicians providing services in Florida, Alabama and Indiana.

mental health, Biz Daily, health care, Comprehensive MedPsych Systems
