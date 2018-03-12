Agent Joins Michael Saunders' Main Street Office

Heather Rippy Image: Courtesy Torri Brown

Michael Saunders & Company recently hired Heather Rippy in its Sarasota Main Street office. Raised by a real estate investor and an interior designer in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Rippy grew up in the world of real estate. Her résumé includes work with the United Nations International School in New York City, New York public schools and the Conservancy of Southwest Florida in Naples.