Report Puts Sand Sculpture Festival's Economic Impact at $9 Million

2017 Siesta Key Crystal Classic first place winners Karen Fralich and Dan Belcher Image: Courtesy Trish Ivey

A new report issued by Tampa's Research Data Services, Inc., finds that the 2017 Siesta Key Crystal Classic sand sculpture festival generated over $9 million in economic impact from out-of-county tourists. Total attendance to last year's event added up to 60,100, with 67 percent coming from outside the area. The festival supported an estimated 17,700 room nights in area lodging. The Crystal Classic is owned by Siesta Beach Festival, Inc., a 501(c)3.