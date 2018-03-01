  1. Travel & Outdoors
National Audubon President to Speak in Sarasota

David Yarnold will discuss sea level rise, climate change and the Audubon Society's role in Florida.

By Staff 3/1/2018 at 2:47pm

David yarnold ohwwl6

David Yarnold

Image: Courtesy Suzanne Dameron

National Audubon Society president and CEO David Yarnold will speak to Sarasota Audubon Society members at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 12, on “Sea Level Rise, Climate Change and Audubon’s Opportunity for Bipartisan Leadership in Florida and Beyond.” The talk is free and open to the public. Yarnold's talk will also cover why green spaces like Sarasota's Celery Fields matter to climate change. The meeting will be held at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1031 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota. The Sarasota Audubon Society is the local chapter of the National Audubon Society, dedicated to the protection, conservation and enjoyment of birds, wildlife and the environment.

Celery Fields, sea level rise, climate change, environment, Biz Daily, Sarasota Audubon Society
