Miami Fuel Company Begins Port Manatee Operations
World Fuel Services recently began marine fuel supply operations at Port Manatee.
Miami's World Fuel Services recently began marine fuel supply operations at Port Manatee. The company sells fuel in more than 200 nations and territories around the globe, and is using Port Manatee for fuel oil and marine diesel storage and supply. World Fuel Services plans to meet fuel bunkering needs for cruise and cargo vessels in Tampa Bay in partnership with The Vane Brothers Co., a Baltimore firm.