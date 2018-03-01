Food Bank Unveils New Look, Tagline

All Faiths Food Bank Image: Courtesy Mike Marraccini

Sarasota's All Faiths Food Bank recently launched a new logo and tagline, "Ending Hunger," intended to clarify its new emphasis on offering a variety of health services. The food bank announced last month that it was overhauling its operations, tripling the amount of fresh produce it can accommodate and launching new health care partnerships for pediatric screenings for food insecurity, referrals of low-income adults with chronic diseases, stroke rehabilitation nutrition education and more. All Faiths' new brand will be displayed on its trucks and vans, on its new website and at its new fresh produce storage addition.