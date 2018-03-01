Art Ovation Director of Sales Asa Thomas Talks Beauty

Asa Thomas. Image: Courtesy Asa Thomas

Asa Thomas, 37, is relatively new to the Sarasota scene. Born in raised in Orlando, the brilliant and accomplished dynamo relocated here in July to run sales at the new Art Ovation Hotel, a luxury property in Marriott's Autograph Collection. (Heads up—she'll be your contact for event space and room sales for the cool new downtown property.) I caught up with Asa to hear how she manages her beauty routine—inside and out—while navigating our hectic event season with grace.

Describe your morning makeup routine.

I love to be as natural as possible. I put on light foundation, mascara and a lip gloss.

What did your mother/mother-figure teach you about beauty?

Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize! My mom couldn’t say this enough.

How do you nourish your beauty from the inside?

By eating right, drinking lots of water and exercising. It helps you look great and feel great.

Any treatment that you outsource?

Facials. They are my guilty pleasure.

How about your nighttime skincare ritual?

I wash my face with St. Ives face wash, and put on a light face mask for about 10 minutes and do a nightly moisturizer—the weather depends on which ones.

Do you have a signature scent and what do you love about it?

Yes—Bulgari Perfume. It's light and refreshing, like a summer day.

What is your biggest beauty indulgence?

Face masks...I will spend a ton on them. It’s an obsession.

More women should...

Embrace their natural beauty. Own it! You don’t need a ton of makeup to be beautiful. We were born beautiful.