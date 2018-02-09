Survey Finds Millennials Increasingly Want Urban Vacations

Millennial tourists are increasingly traveling to cities while on vacation, according to a new analysis of their travel habits published by the research firm Resonance. The overall number of city trips increased by 82 percent between 2007 and 2014, while millennial travelers today are "almost as likely to visit a major metropolitan city (38 percent) as they are to visit a beach resort (40 percent) in the next 24 months," according to the report. The appeal of city travel increases with affluence, according to Resonance. Survey respondents whose household earnings exceed $100,000 were the most likely to visit a major city as a destination. Download the full report for free.