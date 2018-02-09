Sarasota Surgeon Tops in Florida for Hip and Knee Surgeries

Dr. Edward Stolarski (center) Image: Courtesy Kim Savage

Sarasota orthopedic surgeon Dr. Edward Stolarski performs more overall hip and knee surgeries than any other physician in Florida, according to an independent analysis of Medicare claims released this month by Dexur, a hospital research and analytics company. Practicing primarily at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Stolarski performed 509 hip and knee replacements for Medicare patients in fiscal year 2016—roughly 1 percent of all hip and knee replacements in Medicare patients across the nation. Only two other U.S. physicians had more patient discharges than Stolarski during the same year: Dr. Andrew Glen Yun in Santa Monica, California, and Dr. Vuong Nguyen in Orlando.