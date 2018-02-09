Real Estate Executives Ranked Among Nation's Most Powerful

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty chief executive officer Judy Green Image: Courtesy Elise Ramer

Four local real estate executives were recently ranked among the top 200 most powerful individuals in the residential real estate brokerage industry. Kate Rossi of NRT, Michael Saunders of Michael Saunders & Company, Clark Toole lll of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate and Judy Green of Premier Sotheby's International Realty all made the list, which is compiled each year by the Swanepoel T3 Group and is based on sales volume, number of transactions, number of agents, years in the industry, estimates of future impact and more.