New College Recognized for 'Return on Investment'

New College of Florida was recently named one of the country's 200 “Colleges That Pay You Back” in the 2018 edition of a book released by The Princeton Review. The unranked list is based on academic quality, cost to students and families and salaries earned by graduates. New College scored 90 points out of a possible 99 on its “return on investment” grade, and the Review cited New College graduates’ median starting salary of $43,700 and mid-career median salary of $88,800.