Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Feb. 8-14

Comedian Brian Regan at the Van Wezel, Andy Warhol at Selby Gardens, Circus Sarasota opens and more.

By Ilene Denton 2/8/2018 at 2:52pm

Selby gardens warhol exhibit f9bddd

A living display from Selby Gardens' Warhol: Flowers in the Factory.

Image: Courtesy Selby Gardens

Selby Gardens presents Warhol: Flowers in the Factory”

Opening Feb. 11

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens breaks new ground—again—with this first-ever exhibition to explore superstar pop artist Andy Warhol’s fascination with flowers. Besides enjoying four of his famed Flowers silkscreens, exhibit-goers will enjoy living plant displays that echo Warhol’s pop sensibilities and lots of special events, too, including Warhol Nights events featuring performers from the Sarasota Ballet and more; and hands-on Andy’s Art Factory events for families on select Saturday mornings. Check it all out here

Circus sarasota juju tightwire dhe9zi

JuJu Tightwire, appearing in Circus Sarasosta's "Ovation."

Image: Courtesy Circus Arts Conservatory

Circus Sarasota presents "Ovation"

Feb. 9-March 4 

Still basking in the glow of its smash run at last summer’s Smithsonian Folklife Festival on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Circus Sarasota returns to the Big Top at Nathan Benderson Park for its annual circus extravaganza. This year’s theme is “Ovation,” and among the international stars appearing will be The Flying Cortes, quick change artists Vladmir and Olga Smirnov, and Sylvia Zerbini and her Liberty Horses. 

Love neon sign shutterstock 552622615 1 jncfce

Image: Shutterstock.com

Say I Do All Over Again

Feb. 14

Calling all romantics for the annual wedding vow renewal ceremonies held at the Siesta and Venice public beaches on Valentine’s Day. Be among the hundreds of lovebirds who gather for the nondenominational service. Register by Feb. 12 at scgov.net. The $10 fee includes a certificate, flower, gift and refreshments.

Asolo rep rhinoceros of6s5z

The cast of Rhinoceros at the Asolo Rep.

Image: John Revisky

Rhinoceros

Feb. 7-April 14

Thanks, Asolo Rep, for this rare opportunity to see Eugene Ionesco’s satirical masterwork about the residents of a French village who find themselves turning into rhinoceroses, all the while confronting the meaning of individuality, morality and conformity.  Directed by Tony Award-winner (and Asolo Rep Associate Artist) Frank Galati. Through April 14 at the FSU Center.

Brian regan color 1 photo credit jerry metellus uelwtj

Brian Regan

Image: Jerry Metellus

Brian Regan

Feb. 8

The stand-up comedian brings plenty of laughs to the Van Wezel. We got a chance to dish with him here.

John pizzarelli rjxvj0

John Pizzarelli

Image: Timothy White

Ramsey Lewis & John Pizzarelli “Straighten Up and Fly Right: The Nat King Cole Tribute”

Feb. 11

Rescheduled from the original January date due to illness, and worth the wait. Two jazz masters, Ramsey Lewis on the piano and John Pizzarelli on the guitar, pay tribute to the legendary cool sophisticate Nat King Cole in this concert of songs that made him famous.

Sarasota opera manon lescaut yffxvm

Sandra Lopez as Manon and Matthew Vickers as her love Des Grieux of Puccini’s Manon Lescaut.

Image: Herb Booth

Manon Lescaut opens the Sarasota Opera 2017/18 Season

Feb. 10

A Sarasota Opera premiere for Puccini’s story of a star-crossed couple who fall in love at first sight and flee to Paris to avoid her going into a convent. Lots more happens—this is opera, after all—but we’ll let you find out for yourself. Additional performances Feb. 14, 18, 20 and 24; and March 1, 4, 17 and 23.

GuitarSarasota: Jason Vieaux

Feb. 10

Next up this season at GuitarSarasota is the 2015 Grammy Award-winning classical guitarist, hailed by NPR as “perhaps the most precise and soulful classical guitarist of his generation.” At the Unitarian Universalist Church.

