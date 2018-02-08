Siesta Promenade to Be Discussed at Next Council of Neighborhood Associations Meeting

A map showing the location of Siesta Promenade Image: Courtesy Sarasota County

At its next meeting, the Sarasota County Council of Neighborhood Associations is discussing current plans for Benderson Development's Siesta Promenade project at the corner of Tamiami Trail and Stickney Point Road in Sarasota, as well as organization members' overall vision for the future of Sarasota County. The Siesta Promenade update will be led by Sura Kochman, an organizer for the Pine Shores Neighborhood Alliance, while Alex Coe, Tom Matrullo and William Zoller will lead the discussion about the vision for the future. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, at the Sarasota Garden Club, 1131 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota. The council represents more than 70 neighborhood, condo, resident and homeowner organizations whose members include more than 35,000 Sarasota citizens. Its mission is to provide practical information to member associations on community concerns and issues and to urge local and state governments to encourage sensible growth.