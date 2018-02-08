Sarasota Neighborhood Association Names New General Manager

Frances Rippcondi Image: Courtesy Carlene Cobb

The Meadows Community Association's Board of Directors recently named Frances Rippcondi as its general manager. She joined the association as operations manager in May 2016 and has served as the the organization's interim general manager since last September. Her responsibilities as general manager include assuming a primary role in The Meadows Renaissance Plan and working with the board. She brings 20-plus years of community design experience and more to the job.