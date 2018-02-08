Panel Discussion Focuses on Adaptation to Increased Flooding

The Center for Architecture Sarasota is offering a presentation titled "Wicked Water" that covers flooding adaptation strategies in coastal Florida. Architect Jeffrey Huber of the firm Brooks + Scarpa, Ringling College of Art and Design professor Tim Rumage and University of Kansas professor Keith Van Der De Riet will participate in the panel, which runs 6-7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23, at the center, 265 S. Orange Ave., Sarasota. Tickets are $20-$35.