  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Real Estate

On the Homefront

New Luxury Condos and Model Home on Siesta Key, Neal Communities unveils Tides End and More.

Real estate news and notes.

By Staff 2/8/2018 at 10:34am

Oceane on siesta key unlaib

A rendering of Oceane.

Image: Courtesy oceanesiestakey.com

Construction is expected to begin this month on Océane, a six-condominium luxury community located on the Gulf at 4740 Ocean Blvd. on Siesta Key. The latest project updates include Federal Emergency Management Agency permitting for a seawall addition, building permits, the selection of a contractor and an anticipated groundbreaking later this month. The developer is Crossgate Partners, LLC. Gilbane Building Company is general contractor.

 

Neal communities kiawah model nwpkbh

Neal Communities' Kiawah model.

Image: Courtesy Neal Communities

Neal Communities will host a grand opening event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 to unveil Tides End, its new community on 17th Avenue Northwest in Bradenton. Tides End will feature 38 coastal-inspired homes with a one-acre park at its center. Shown here is the 2,907-square-foot Kiawah model home with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a three-car garage.

 

London bay homes mandeville model dwursm

London Bay Homes' Mandeville model.

Image: Courtesy London Bay Homes

London Bay Homes’ Mandeville model at Spice Bay on Siesta Key is nearing completion in early February. The home is one of 14 home sites in Spice Bay. With 5,010 square feet of living space within two stories, the Mandeville has four bedrooms, a parlor, great room, dining area, temperature-controlled wine cellar and study. Complete with elevator access, a large second floor offers a loft and wet bar. It also offers four full baths and two powder rooms. Each guest suite has a bay view. There is a full outdoor kitchen with weathered graphite cabinetry, and the home also offers a private dock on the Intracoastal Waterway.

 

Elanrosemary exterior lgp6lg

Elan Rosemary

Image: Courtesy Elan Rosemary

The new Rosemary District apartment complex Elan Rosemary at 710 N. Lemon Ave. will be completed by July, with some units delivered by March, according to a new estimate issued by the developer and designer. The four-story, 286-unit apartment complex, currently under construction, will include studio apartments and one- and two-bedroom residences ranging from 550 square feet to 1,811 square feet. Rental rates are $1,182-$3,540. The building was designed by Meeks + Partners  and is being developed by Greystar. 

Filed under
real estate news
Show Comments

Related Content

On the Homefront

A New Palm Avenue Condo Project, New Models in The Lake Club and West of Trail, and More.

12/18/2017 By Staff

Top Sale

A Golden Gate Point Penthouse Sells for $3.9 Million

12/21/2017 By Ilene Denton

Open House

Parade of Homes Kicks Off Feb. 17

02/06/2018 By Staff

On the Homefront

New Model Homes at Esplanade On Palmer Ranch, and More Real Estate News.

11/01/2017 By Staff

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

V-Day 2018

Your Guide to Valentine's Day in Sarasota

4:49am By Stephanie Isaac

Shop to it

Earth Fare Arrives

02/06/2018 By Stephanie Isaac

Eat This Now

The Best Things We Ate in January

02/06/2018 By Eat Beat Team

Weekly Planner

A Honeybee Tour, an Organic Wine Tasting and More Local Dining Events

02/06/2018 Photography by Stephanie Isaac

Arts & Entertainment

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Feb. 8-14

2:52pm By Ilene Denton

Preview

Warhol: Flowers in the Factory to Open at Selby Gardens

2:22pm By Kay Kipling

Tourism

Mote Announces Plans for New $130 Million Aquarium

2:18pm By Staff

Limelight

Library Foundation Luncheon

1:46pm Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

On Pointe Luncheon

02/07/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

REview

Diana Krall's Van Wezel Concert Delivers a Helping of Romance

02/07/2018 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Retail

Valentine's Day Spending Expected to Reach $19.6 Billion

02/07/2018 By Staff

Style

Salon Promotes Six Employees

02/07/2018 By Staff

Pucker Up

Beauty Educator, Makeup Artist and Former TV Producer Sylvia Russell Launches PUCKERD

02/01/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Retail

Louis Vuitton Store Coming to Sarasota Mall

02/01/2018 By Staff

In the Glow

Actor, Singer, Author and Corporate Trainer Jules Price Talks Beauty

01/26/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Beauty

Salon Training Academy Expands, Undergoes Renovations

01/25/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

On the Homefront

New Luxury Condos and Model Home on Siesta Key, Neal Communities unveils Tides End and More.

10:34am By Staff

Sneak Preview

Junior League Simply Sarasota Tour of Homes, A New Architectural Trolley Tour and More

8:21am By Ilene Denton

Open House

Parade of Homes Kicks Off Feb. 17

02/06/2018 By Staff

Construction

New Bradenton Apartment Complex Opens Next Week

02/06/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Grand Old Tudor in Bradenton

02/05/2018 By Robert Plunket

New hires

Homebuilder Picks New Office Manager

02/01/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Planning

Siesta Promenade to Be Discussed at Next Council of Neighborhood Associations Meeting

3:13pm By Staff

Climate change

Panel Discussion Focuses on Adaptation to Increased Flooding

2:35pm By Staff

Tourism

Mote Announces Plans for New $130 Million Aquarium

2:18pm By Staff

Limelight

Library Foundation Luncheon

1:46pm Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Technology

Former Siemens President and CEO to Speak in Sarasota

1:53am By staff

Nonprofits

Report Puts Goodwill's Statewide Economic Impact at $1.3 Billion

02/07/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Cruise Control

What Makes a Great Cruise?

01/26/2018

A Campfire Tale

"My Most Memorable Outdoor Meal"

01/25/2018 By Laura Reiley

Data

International Tourism to the U.S. Drops

01/24/2018 By Staff

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Outdoor Resources

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Sarasota Bay Explorers Voyages Reveal Mesmerizing Marine Life

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Health care

Memory Care Facility Changes Name, Adds Assisted Living Residences

02/06/2018 By Staff

Sneak Preview

Will Reeve to Headline Tidewell Hospice Luncheon Feb. 9

02/01/2018 By Ilene Denton

Construction

Nonprofit That Serves Those with Disabilities to Add New Therapeutic Pool

01/30/2018 By Staff

Construction

Assisted-Living Facility Announces Modernization Project

01/25/2018 By Staff

Health care

Thoracic Surgeon Joins Physicians Network

01/23/2018 By Staff

Unity Awards 2018

These Three Doctors Want to Make Healthcare Accessible to All

01/23/2018 By Susan Burns

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe