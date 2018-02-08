New Luxury Condos and Model Home on Siesta Key, Neal Communities unveils Tides End and More.

A rendering of Oceane. Image: Courtesy oceanesiestakey.com

Construction is expected to begin this month on Océane, a six-condominium luxury community located on the Gulf at 4740 Ocean Blvd. on Siesta Key. The latest project updates include Federal Emergency Management Agency permitting for a seawall addition, building permits, the selection of a contractor and an anticipated groundbreaking later this month. The developer is Crossgate Partners, LLC. Gilbane Building Company is general contractor.

Neal Communities' Kiawah model. Image: Courtesy Neal Communities

Neal Communities will host a grand opening event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 to unveil Tides End, its new community on 17th Avenue Northwest in Bradenton. Tides End will feature 38 coastal-inspired homes with a one-acre park at its center. Shown here is the 2,907-square-foot Kiawah model home with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a three-car garage.

London Bay Homes' Mandeville model. Image: Courtesy London Bay Homes

London Bay Homes’ Mandeville model at Spice Bay on Siesta Key is nearing completion in early February. The home is one of 14 home sites in Spice Bay. With 5,010 square feet of living space within two stories, the Mandeville has four bedrooms, a parlor, great room, dining area, temperature-controlled wine cellar and study. Complete with elevator access, a large second floor offers a loft and wet bar. It also offers four full baths and two powder rooms. Each guest suite has a bay view. There is a full outdoor kitchen with weathered graphite cabinetry, and the home also offers a private dock on the Intracoastal Waterway.

Elan Rosemary Image: Courtesy Elan Rosemary

The new Rosemary District apartment complex Elan Rosemary at 710 N. Lemon Ave. will be completed by July, with some units delivered by March, according to a new estimate issued by the developer and designer. The four-story, 286-unit apartment complex, currently under construction, will include studio apartments and one- and two-bedroom residences ranging from 550 square feet to 1,811 square feet. Rental rates are $1,182-$3,540. The building was designed by Meeks + Partners and is being developed by Greystar.