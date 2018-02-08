Junior League Simply Sarasota Tour of Homes, A New Architectural Trolley Tour and More

1753 Alta Vista, one of five private residences on the Junior League's Simply Sarasota Tour of Homes. Image: Courtesy Junior League of Sarasota

Go behind the doors of five stunning private residences in Gillespie Park, Southside Village, Siesta Key, Indian Beach and Granada Park during the Junior League of Sarasota’s annual Simply Sarasota Tour of Homes Friday and Saturday, Feb. 23 and 24. Culinary, entertainment and artisan demonstrations will be offered at each home by area businesses and nonprofits. General admission tickets are $30; a $75 VIP tour ticket includes private transportation and a guided tour. Find out more here.

Speaking of guided tours, Center for Architecture Sarasota is launching a weekly two-hour trolley tour of architecturally significant sights in the downtown area every Thursday morning from Feb. 8 to May 3. Architecture writer Harold Bubil and former Sarasota County historic preservation specialist Lorrie Muldowney will alternate as guides every other Thursday morning. The tours begin at 10 a.m. at CFAS’s McCullough Pavilion at 265 S. Orange Ave. Tickets are $35 for CFAS members and $45 for nonmembers; register here.

The Sarasota Succulent Society’s annual President’s Day sale is Saturday, Feb. 17, at its experimental gardens at 1310 38th St. in north Sarasota. Bargain prices on a wide variety of succulents are promised between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., and an educational program on “Displaying Succulent in Unique Ways” will be offered at 11 a.m. The historic 1938 house that sits on the property was recently restored, and it will be open for viewing. Directions and more details here.

Next up in The Ringling's Bayfront Garden Workshops: "Trouble in Paradise: Helpful Hints for Hurricane Proofing Your Landscape," 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 17. Details and tickets here.