Technology
Former Siemens President and CEO to Speak in Sarasota
Eric Spiegel, the former president and CEO of Siemens USA, will speak at the 98th annual Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce breakfast, which takes place 7:30-9:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at The Ritz-Carlton, 1111 Ritz-Carlton Drive, Sarasota. Spiegel was responsible for growing the U.S. business in the company’s largest market. With over $22 billion in sales, including $5.5 billion in exports and approximately 50,000 employees in the U.S., Siemens is a global leader in technology and services in industrial electrification, automation and digitalization. Tickets to the breakfast are $55-$65.