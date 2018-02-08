Former Siemens President and CEO to Speak in Sarasota

Eric Spiegel Image: Courtesy Nasdaq Global Newswire

Eric Spiegel, the former president and CEO of Siemens USA, will speak at the 98th annual Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce breakfast, which takes place 7:30-9:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at The Ritz-Carlton, 1111 Ritz-Carlton Drive, Sarasota. Spiegel was responsible for growing the U.S. business in the company’s largest market. With over $22 billion in sales, including $5.5 billion in exports and approximately 50,000 employees in the U.S., Siemens is a global leader in technology and services in industrial electrification, automation and digitalization. Tickets to the breakfast are $55-$65.