Sarasota Attorney Earns 'Lawyer of the Year' Honor

Richard Gans Image: Courtesy Jenny Nielubowicz

Richard Gans, a shareholder in the Sarasota law firm of Fergeson Skipper, P.A., was recently named the Best Lawyers 2018 "Lawyer of the Year" for trusts and estates law in the Sarasota area. The selection is based on peer-review assessments of attorneys' abilities, professionalism and integrity. Gans is certified by The Florida Bar as a specialist in wills, trusts and estates and is a fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel. He is also a frequent lecturer on topics relating to wills, trusts and estate planning, and his published works have appeared in legal and peer-reviewed publications.