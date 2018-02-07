Salon Promotes Six Employees

Dawn Kast Image: Courtesy Shannon Black

Cutting Loose Salons recently promoted six stylists at its Lakewood Ranch and University Parkway locations. The company promoted Abby Dimler to designer stylist; Jewels Cappello to stylist; Sydney Dry to senior stylist, level one; Dawn Kast to master stylist, level two; Kristin Mynatt to senior stylist, level two; and Kris Timm to stylist. The company also celebrated two employees' 10-year anniversaries at the salon: Cheyanne Clark and Yvonne Armstrong.