Report Puts Goodwill's Statewide Economic Impact at $1.3 Billion

Goodwill Manasota’s local economic impact was calculated at more than $92.1 million—a 13.1 percent increase over 2016.

By Staff 2/7/2018 at 1:55pm

Image: Courtesy Sharon Kunkel

Florida's nine Goodwill organizations contributed $1.3 billion to the state's economy in 2017, according to a new report that examined Goodwill's economic impact and workforce development. Florida Goodwills last year placed 30,488 people in jobs, creating a ripple effect of an additional 4,400 jobs, for a total of 34,888. Wages generated totaled $442.6 million. Goodwill Manasota’s local economic impact was calculated at more than $92.1 million—a 13.1 percent increase over 2016. Goodwill Manasota placed 555 people in jobs, served 360 veterans and their families and diverted more than 41 million pounds of material from the landfill.

philanthropy, nonprofits, data, Biz Daily, Goodwill Manasota
