Report Puts Goodwill's Statewide Economic Impact at $1.3 Billion

Florida's nine Goodwill organizations contributed $1.3 billion to the state's economy in 2017, according to a new report that examined Goodwill's economic impact and workforce development. Florida Goodwills last year placed 30,488 people in jobs, creating a ripple effect of an additional 4,400 jobs, for a total of 34,888. Wages generated totaled $442.6 million. Goodwill Manasota’s local economic impact was calculated at more than $92.1 million—a 13.1 percent increase over 2016. Goodwill Manasota placed 555 people in jobs, served 360 veterans and their families and diverted more than 41 million pounds of material from the landfill.