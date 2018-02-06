New hires
Printing Company Adds Two New Partners
Renee Phinney and Charles Zweil recently joined the commercial printing company Palm Printing.
The Sarasota commercial printing company Palm Printing recently added Renee Phinney and Charles Zweil as partners. The company was founded in 1988 by Randy Hedrick and Tom Stewart. In 1995, Stewart sold his interest in the company to Hedrick, and in 1999, Palm Printing built a new 17,000-square-foot facility in Lakewood Ranch Corporate Park to expand their printing and binding departments.