Parade of Homes Kicks Off Feb. 17

The Islands on the Manatee River in Parrish, one of 10 developments participating in the 2018 Parade of Homes. Image: Courtesy Manatee-Sarasota Building Industry Association

One hundred seventeen model homes in 10 developments throughout Manatee and Sarasota counties will be open for touring Feb. 17 through March 11 during the Manatee-Sarasota Building Industry Association’s 2018 Parade of Homes. Among longtime participating builders are Lee Wetherington Homes, Mattamy Homes, Medallion Home, Neal Communities and John Cannon Homes. New this year with models to tour are Caithness Construction, Johnson Homes, Kolter Homes and Perrone Construction.

From Parrish to North Port, homes of numerous styles and prices will be on “parade,” ranging from the low $200,000s to over $6 million. Builders and new home sales representatives will be on-site at all model homes to speak with visitors and answer questions.

Most models are open daily Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Model phone numbers are listed in the official Parade guide, and online at paradeofhomesinfo.com, and it is suggested that you phone the model to be sure it’s open before you arrive.