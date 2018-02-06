Memory Care Facility Changes Name, Adds Assisted Living Residences

Aravilla Image: Courtesy Tracy Knight

Autumn of Sarasota, a memory care community located in Sarasota, recently changed its name to Aravilla, and is adding an assisted living community on the same property. Currently under construction and scheduled to open this fall, Aravilla Assisted Living will include 120 new, fully licensed assisted living residences as well as amenities such as restaurants, a piano bar and a lagoon-style aqua therapy pool. Autumn also also has two other senior living communities in the planning stages: one in Osprey and one in Clearwater. They will also carry the Aravilla brand.