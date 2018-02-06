A Honeybee Tour, an Organic Wine Tasting and More Local Dining Events

This week's events include a beekeeping tour at Sarasota Honey Company. Image: Glenn Johnson/Coastal Home Photography

Feb. 8 and Feb. 9

Join Sarasota Honey Company for a free tour that discusses beekeeping in Florida, the benefits of honeybees and their hives and the types of honey harvest by Sarasota Honey Company. You'll also meet some bees in the garden and taste three varieties of raw local honey.

Feb. 8

Head to South Gate Village for its monthly "sip and stroll" from 5-8 p.m. A food truck will be on hand and shops will be open late.

Feb. 9

La Cave De Sylvie will be hosting a special wine tasting. Not only will owners Sylvie and Jean Francois present seven of their unique organic wines, they will also welcome special guest Ray Merlo, a California organic winemaker. Merlo will offer samples of four wines from his vineyard for the first time in Florida. This event takes place from 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Feb. 10

JDub's is celebrating four years in business with a craft beer festival featuring the second annual "Pros vs. Joes" competition and two stages featuring live music. The event will benefit the Sarasota Humane Society, which will be on site with a variety of wonderful furry friends available for adoption. You must be 21 in order to purchase a ticket for this event. All ages are welcome after 5 p.m. with a music-only ticket.

Feb. 11

Head to Stottlemyer's for a bottomless Bloody Mary bar, breakfast and lunch buffet and live music from Under8ed Acoustic and Kettle of Fish.

Feb. 16

King Arthur Flour will be coming to the store in its new baking truck, where they’ll be handing out chocolate chip cookies made from the new Essential Goodness baking mixes, as well as coupons.