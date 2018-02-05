Trust Company Names New Associate

Luis Morales Image: Courtesy Jo Morello

Venice's Caldwell Trust Company recently hired Luis Morales as a trust associate. Based in the company's Sarasota office, Morales will guide individual investors in building and protecting their wealth. A native of Havana, Cuba, Morales came to the United States in 2003 and settled on Florida’s Gulf Coast a year later. He began his financial career in 2006 as a teller at Regions Bank. In 2008 he moved to Northern Trust, where he remained for 10 years, eventually working as a senior investment associate.