New Company Delivers Kids' Activity Boxes with Global Themes

Akeelah Kuraishi and Tim Minnick recently founded Little Global Citizens, a new Bradenton company that delivers boxes filled with kids' storybooks, cultural activities and crafts, language tools, music, toys and more, themed around a different country each month. The couple created the boxes after spending 13 months backpacking around the world; the goal of the company is to help parents foster open-mindedness and tolerance in their children through interactive fun and experiential learning.