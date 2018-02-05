  1. News & City Life
New Company Delivers Kids' Activity Boxes with Global Themes

Little Global Citizens delivers boxes filled with kids' storybooks, cultural activities and crafts, language tools, music, toys and more, themed around a different country each month.

By Staff 2/5/2018 at 2:10pm

Little global citizens g7esws

Image: Courtesy Akeelah Kuraishi

Akeelah Kuraishi and Tim Minnick recently founded Little Global Citizens, a new Bradenton company that delivers boxes filled with kids' storybooks, cultural activities and crafts, language tools, music, toys and more, themed around a different country each month. The couple created the boxes after spending 13 months backpacking around the world; the goal of the company is to help parents foster open-mindedness and tolerance in their children through interactive fun and experiential learning.

