Lunchtime Presentation Covers Cryptocurrency

Ryan Moseley Image: Courtesy Allyson Jenks

Economic research analyst Ryan Moseley of Moseley Investment Management, Inc. will lead a non-technical presentation on cryptocurrency at an upcoming luncheon, to be held noon-1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at Louies Modern, 1289 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Moseley earned a master’s degree in applied economic theory from George Mason University, where his core education covered monetary policy, public choice and econometrics. Since 2011, he has been following and learning about cryptocurrencies. Tickets are $20.