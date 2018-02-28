  1. Eat & Drink
Weekly Planner

Royal Tea, My Hometown Fest, and More Local Dining Events

Including Michael's Baltimore Epicurean Adventure and a jazzy brunch.

By Jordan Noyes 2/28/2018

Shutterstock 384498160 1 vkd7uy

Image: Shutterstock

Royal Tea

Feb 27-28

Simply Gourmet Caterers and The Powel Crosley Estate are bringing back their popular Royal Tea experience inspired by the British royal family’s annual tea. Attendees will explore sweet and savory dishes alongside flavorful teas. The event begins at 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Tickets are $35  per person; reservations required, call (941) 225-9122 or visit their website.

Baltimore Epicurean Adventure

March 1-31

Michael's on East will honor the start of spring training, and the Baltimore Orioles, through its Baltimore Epicurean Adventure. Beginning March 1, a special three-course dinner menu of dishes inspired by the "Charm City" will be available for $38.95 a person, while a two-course lunch menu will let attendees choose an entrée and dessert for $19.95 per person. For a "Grand Slam," guests are encouraged to add wine pairings for $15 at dinner or $8 at lunch.

Open House Wine Tasting

March 3

On March 3, Michael’s Wine Cellar will open its doors for its monthly open house wine tasting. Walk-ins are encouraged; Tickets are $10 a person. The event begins at 2 p.m. No RSVP required, just pay at the door.

My Hometown Fest

March 3

Enjoy free samples of regional food favorites prepared by more than 40 area restaurants, free craft beer samples from around the country—including Southwest Florida's own Big Top Brewing Company, Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, Motorworks Brewing and Naughty Monk Brewery—and lots of great music from local bands. Proceeds benefit Sertoma of Greater Sarasota and its Sertoma Kids, Inc. clinic. For more information and to purchase tickets ($40 each), go to www.myhometownfest.org

Sunday Funday's Jazz Brunch

March 4

Sunday Funday is a relaxing social event in which attendees are serenaded with live jazz  and offered a wide variety of brunch food favorites. The event is hosted by Tableseide Restaurant Group and Louies Modern. And if the brunch buffet, unlimited mimosas, Bloody Marys and glasses of frosé leave you wanting a little more, Louies' rendition of a 1920s tea dance is sure to entertain. The event begins at 11 a.m. Sunday. Admission is $35 a person. Call (941) 552-9688 for reservations.

Weekly Planner
