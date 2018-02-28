  1. News & City Life
  2. People & Profiles

One Day

A Day in the Life of Publix's Adam Mangold

We follow Publix associate Adam Mangold on his rounds.

By Pam Daniel 2/28/2018 at 3:22pm Published in the March 2018 issue of Sarasota Magazine

9187 fuji shawfw

Image: Robert Castro

Walk into the Publix on Bay Street near downtown and the brightest face you’ll see belongs to Adam Mangold. The tall, 33-year-old associate, who proudly tells you he signed on with Publix “on March 15, 2005,” has been diagnosed on the autism spectrum, and reflects Publix’s commitment to hiring people with diverse backgrounds and abilities. That policy “raises morale” for staff and customers alike, says store manager Jill Santorelli, who has worked with Adam since Day 1. “He’s a hard worker and a team player,” she says. “His spirits are always high and our customers love him.” Outside of work, Adam, who lives with a roommate who’s a family friend, loves playing online video games. But even on his days off, he’ll drive to Publix, “just to say hi to everybody and hang out,” he says.”

Sm 9113 fuji gv9aya

Image: Robert Castro

9:10 a.m. “I’m punching in. I’m a night owl—I’ll take a nap after work and then play video games until 5 a.m. So sometimes I run 5 or 10 minutes late.”

Sm 9118 fuji i8hafo

Image: Robert Castro

10:34 a.m. “I’m doing a go-back—putting something back on the shelf—and talking to another associate. Just about everybody is friendly and nice; sometimes I’ll give people rides home in my car.” 

Sm 9059 fuji nrxpqg

Image: Robert Castro

11:48 a.m. “Some customers like their bags packed light; or they might want all the cold stuff together. When it comes to this job, I’ve pretty much done it all.” 

Sm 9105 fuji sma3dq

Image: Robert Castro

2:29 p.m. “My manager says I’m doing good and that everybody loves me. Everywhere I go, I see customers. One saw me when I was with my father and brother in Niagara Falls two years ago!”

Sm 9042 fuji bq242y

Image: Robert Castro

3:17 p.m. “I’m bringing the carts back in. Our store has an elevator and you can put five carts at a time on it.”

Sm 9295 portra wq51kh

Image: Robert Castro

6:18 p.m. “My brother’s wife’s dad takes down old traffic lights for the county. He got me this one and my dad hooked it up for me for Christmas. It’s one of my favorite things ever.”

Sm 9290 portra ncffwg

Image: Robert Castro

6:32 p.m. “I have corn dogs for breakfast, lunch and dinner at home. When I’m at work, sometimes I’ll go to Tijuana Flats or Wendy’s.”

Sm 9242 portra ynwnjx

Image: Robert Castro

8:49 p.m. “I bowl in a league every Thursday night—usually I score around 130-140. If we win, we win; if we lose, we lose. I’m just there to hang out and have fun.” 

Sm 9283 portra uhiwc2

Image: Robert Castro

11:50 p.m. “I’m playing Grand Theft Auto. I play online every night. I even play with someone from the South Pole. On TV, I like The Science Channel and How It’s Made.”

Filed under
One Day, Publix
Show Comments

Related Content

One Day

A Day in the Life of Gocio Elementary Food Service Manager Diana Losier

12/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

One Day

A Day in the Life of Cortez Boat Captain Kathe Fannon

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Indulge

Five Indulgent Desserts for Valentine's Day

02/13/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Gift Guide

Five Gifts Your Dad Wants for Father's Day

06/14/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Caffeine Dreams

The Coffee is Great (and So is the Scene) at These Nine Fine Spots

4:23pm By Megan McDonald

Caffeine Dreams

In Praise of Starbucks, Kind Of

4:15pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

Caffeine Dreams

How to Get a Professional Coffee Set-Up In Your Own Home

4:11pm By Hannah Wallace

Caffeine Dreams

Who Knew? Coffee’s Good for You!

4:04pm Photography by Megan McDonald

Arts & Entertainment

Tourism

Ed Smith Stadium Named Top Spring Training Facility

1:21pm By Staff

Entertainment

New Participatory Drumming Center Opens on Siesta Key

1:11pm By Staff

Calling the Shots

Meet Nate March, Announcer for the Bradenton Marauders

12:19pm By Hannah Wallace

Exit Interview

14 Amazing Objects in the Ca d'Zan Mansion

11:11am By Ilene Denton

Limelight

Junior League Legacy Luncheon

10:07am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Made in SRQ

Made in SRQ: Super-Sensitive Musical Strings

8:00am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Fashion & Shopping

Heat Index

Trend Report: Ultraviolet

4:46pm By Heather Dunhill

Data

Florida Consumer Confidence Dips

3:17pm By Staff

Data

Retail Federation Expects Growth in 2018

02/26/2018 By Staff

Cars

Lexus Dealership Named 'Dealer of the Year'

02/22/2018 By Staff

Retail

New Pop-Up Furniture and Home Goods Store Opens

02/16/2018 By Staff

Shop Local

Get Your Shop on at These Local Events

02/16/2018 By Stephanie Isaac

Home & Real Estate

The Future

What Does The Future Hold for Sarasota?

3:37pm By David Hackett

Exit Interview

14 Amazing Objects in the Ca d'Zan Mansion

11:11am By Ilene Denton

Gardens in Paradise

Sarasota Garden Club's Garden in Paradise Kicks Off This Month

10:31am By Ilene Denton

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Rae House, Siesta Key

8:00am Illustrations by John Pirman

Tourism

Sarasota Company Begins Construction on Orlando Hotel

02/27/2018 By Staff

Neighborhood Watch

Neighborhood Watch: Plantation Golf & Country Club

02/23/2018 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Big Ideas

Other Cities Have Tackled Growing Pains in Innovative Ways—Would They Work Here?

3:38pm By David Hackett

The Future

What Does The Future Hold for Sarasota?

3:37pm By David Hackett

One Day

A Day in the Life of Publix's Adam Mangold

3:22pm By Pam Daniel

Data

Florida Consumer Confidence Dips

3:17pm By Staff

Tourism

Ed Smith Stadium Named Top Spring Training Facility

1:21pm By Staff

Entertainment

New Participatory Drumming Center Opens on Siesta Key

1:11pm By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Airbnb Plans to Expand 'Experiences' Program

02/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Survey Finds Millennials Increasingly Want Urban Vacations

02/09/2018 By Staff

Cruise Control

What Makes a Great Cruise?

01/26/2018

A Campfire Tale

"My Most Memorable Outdoor Meal"

01/25/2018 By Laura Reiley

Data

International Tourism to the U.S. Drops

01/24/2018 By Staff

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Health & Fitness

Caffeine Dreams

Who Knew? Coffee’s Good for You!

4:04pm Photography by Megan McDonald

New hires

Health Care Nonprofit Names New Development Director

02/26/2018 By Staff

Fitness

College Holding Info Session on Personal Trainer Certification

02/26/2018 By Staff

Health care

Rapid Medical Test Maker Partners with Australian Company

02/23/2018 By Staff

Health care

Pediatrician Recognized for 'Medical Home' Processes

02/23/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Picks Design and Construction Team for New Cancer Facilities

02/22/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe