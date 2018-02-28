New Participatory Drumming Center Opens on Siesta Key

Positive RePercussions Image: Courtesy Trish Ivey

Positive RePercussions, a group drumming center, recently opened at 5049 Ocean Blvd. in the Village on Siesta Key. The company relocated from Austin, Texas, and is celebrating its grand opening from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 9. According to the center, drumming together encourages cooperation, communication and wellness; Positive RePercussions offers programs for people of all ages.