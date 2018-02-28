Florida Consumer Confidence Dips

Floridians' consumer confidence declined slightly in February after reaching near-record highs in January, according to new survey results published on Tuesday by the University of Florida's Bureau of Economic and Business Research. People's perceptions of their current financial situation declined, as did their opinion on whether now is a good time to buy a major household item. Expectations of one's personal finances a year from now also dropped, as did projections of U.S. economic conditions over the next year. Expectations for the American over the next five years, however, increased. The study is based on the responses of 334 individuals who were reached on cell phones.