Ed Smith Stadium Named Top Spring Training Facility

Ed Smith Stadium Image: Robert Pope Photography

Sarasota's Ed Smith Stadium was recently picked as Major League Baseball's top spring training venue by ReviewTrackers, a data company that analyzed 36,000 online reviews of 23 spring training stadiums. The analysis looked at fans' reviews of the facility, the food and drink and more. In the eight years since the Baltimore Orioles moved its spring training operations to Sarasota, more than 885,000 fans have attended Orioles games at Ed Smith Stadium.