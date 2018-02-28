Tourism
Ed Smith Stadium Named Top Spring Training Facility
A data firm analyzed 36,000 online reviews of 23 spring training stadiums to arrive at its rankings.
Sarasota's Ed Smith Stadium was recently picked as Major League Baseball's top spring training venue by ReviewTrackers, a data company that analyzed 36,000 online reviews of 23 spring training stadiums. The analysis looked at fans' reviews of the facility, the food and drink and more. In the eight years since the Baltimore Orioles moved its spring training operations to Sarasota, more than 885,000 fans have attended Orioles games at Ed Smith Stadium.