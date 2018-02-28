  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Shopping & Trends

Heat Index

Trend Report: Ultraviolet

Here's how to incorporate the Color of the Year into your home and closet.

By Heather Dunhill 2/28/2018 at 4:46pm Published in the March 2018 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Pantone, the New Jersey company that specializes in color tones, has named ultraviolet its color of the year. Expect this fusion hue of calming blues and fiery reds to rule the runways and design studios throughout 2018.

Carats2 xk7hla

A Legacy Bracelet

We all need a memorable piece that becomes part of our forever jewelry collection. This bracelet ($26,925) hits all the right notes. It’s spectacularly elegant in 18K white gold, with 4.14 ct. of round brilliant diamonds paired with 75.07 ct. of mesmerizing cabochon cut Tanzanite. Carats Fine Jewelry and Watches, 1922 Bay Road, Sarasota, (941) 926-3335 

Shutterstock 311602316 lfjrcd

Hair Today

If you’ve been coveting the goddess-like color of the year for your mane, then rush, immediately, to a Nuovo Salon. This option, with Aveda’s new Demi + ($185), will paint you in just the right light. Nuovo Salon Group, 1421 First St., Sarasota, (941) 684-9000 

Sally trout lavender dragonfly jar x5ltpu

A Touch of Lavender

Sometimes a simple touch of lady lavender is all you need. This dignified dragonfly jar ($600), will speak volumes about your taste and keen eye for style. Sally Trout Interior Design, 75 Cocoanut Ave., Sarasota, (941) 953-4418

 

Sm maui jim mmgtl5

Shades of Purple

Brighten your mood with Seven Pools sunglasses by Maui Jim ($229). Inspired by the Hawaiian pools of Ohe’o Gulch, along the road to Hana, they are sure to imbue you with tropical glamour. Tommy Bahama, 371 St. Armands Circle, Sarasota, (941) 388-2446

Sm heartthrob ezcg4u

From the Heart

Sarasota’s Mike Solomon, son of the late, great abstract expressionist artist Syd  Solomon, is creating art that lives up to the family name. This piece, titled Heart Throb ($8,000), is an 18-inch by 18-inch acrylic on panel. Allyn Gallup Contemporary Art Gallery, 1288 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota, (941) 366-2454 

Shutterstock 230759653 t5txux

State of Bliss

The scent of lavender encourages rest and relaxation. Go for a Lavender Lomi Lomi Hawaiian Massage (60 minutes/$120), one of the oldest and most powerful forms of healing. Featuring Young Living Raindrop Therapy and warmed lavender essential oil, this experience calms the senses and soothes the spirit. Élan Skin Spa, 1806 S. Osprey Ave., Sarasota, (941) 951-2233 

Sm cake dova4d

Berry Tasty

Maybe your choice is a touch of violet on your dessert table. Indulge in a dreamy blueberry cheesecake ($49.99) from ofKors Bakery. The signature recipe, developed by chef Alex, includes organic blueberries, but it’s the divinely rich and creamy taste that will have you reaching for a second serving. ofKors Bakery, 1359 Main St., Sarasota, (941) 330-2220

Sm sarah hendler t48wnv

Ring Tones

Los Angeles-based fine jewelry designer Sarah Hendler named her Starburst Ball collection after her grandmother, Ethel, because she loved a big cocktail ring. Judging by this fun 18K yellow gold bauble ($3,675) set with amethyst and solid enamel, she must have been a hit at parties, too. June Simmons at The Met, 35 S. Boulevard of the Presidents, Sarasota, (941) 388-3991

Filed under
Ultraviolet, Pantone
Show Comments

Related Content

Article

Pantone 2014 Color of the Year: RADIANT ORCHID

12/20/2013 By Heather Dunhill

Article

Insider: Shopping: Emerald City

03/06/2013 By Megan McDonald

Article

The Looks of Spring

03/01/2013 By Megan McDonald

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Caffeine Dreams

The Coffee is Great (and So is the Scene) at These Nine Fine Spots

4:23pm By Megan McDonald

Caffeine Dreams

In Praise of Starbucks, Kind Of

4:15pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

Caffeine Dreams

How to Get a Professional Coffee Set-Up In Your Own Home

4:11pm By Hannah Wallace

Caffeine Dreams

Who Knew? Coffee’s Good for You!

4:04pm Photography by Megan McDonald

Arts & Entertainment

Tourism

Ed Smith Stadium Named Top Spring Training Facility

1:21pm By Staff

Entertainment

New Participatory Drumming Center Opens on Siesta Key

1:11pm By Staff

Calling the Shots

Meet Nate March, Announcer for the Bradenton Marauders

12:19pm By Hannah Wallace

Exit Interview

14 Amazing Objects in the Ca d'Zan Mansion

11:11am By Ilene Denton

Limelight

Junior League Legacy Luncheon

10:07am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Made in SRQ

Made in SRQ: Super-Sensitive Musical Strings

8:00am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Fashion & Shopping

Heat Index

Trend Report: Ultraviolet

4:46pm By Heather Dunhill

Data

Florida Consumer Confidence Dips

3:17pm By Staff

Data

Retail Federation Expects Growth in 2018

02/26/2018 By Staff

Cars

Lexus Dealership Named 'Dealer of the Year'

02/22/2018 By Staff

Retail

New Pop-Up Furniture and Home Goods Store Opens

02/16/2018 By Staff

Shop Local

Get Your Shop on at These Local Events

02/16/2018 By Stephanie Isaac

Home & Real Estate

The Future

What Does The Future Hold for Sarasota?

3:37pm By David Hackett

Exit Interview

14 Amazing Objects in the Ca d'Zan Mansion

11:11am By Ilene Denton

Gardens in Paradise

Sarasota Garden Club's Garden in Paradise Kicks Off This Month

10:31am By Ilene Denton

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Rae House, Siesta Key

8:00am Illustrations by John Pirman

Tourism

Sarasota Company Begins Construction on Orlando Hotel

02/27/2018 By Staff

Neighborhood Watch

Neighborhood Watch: Plantation Golf & Country Club

02/23/2018 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Big Ideas

Other Cities Have Tackled Growing Pains in Innovative Ways—Would They Work Here?

3:38pm By David Hackett

The Future

What Does The Future Hold for Sarasota?

3:37pm By David Hackett

One Day

A Day in the Life of Publix's Adam Mangold

3:22pm By Pam Daniel

Data

Florida Consumer Confidence Dips

3:17pm By Staff

Tourism

Ed Smith Stadium Named Top Spring Training Facility

1:21pm By Staff

Entertainment

New Participatory Drumming Center Opens on Siesta Key

1:11pm By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Airbnb Plans to Expand 'Experiences' Program

02/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Survey Finds Millennials Increasingly Want Urban Vacations

02/09/2018 By Staff

Cruise Control

What Makes a Great Cruise?

01/26/2018

A Campfire Tale

"My Most Memorable Outdoor Meal"

01/25/2018 By Laura Reiley

Data

International Tourism to the U.S. Drops

01/24/2018 By Staff

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Health & Fitness

Caffeine Dreams

Who Knew? Coffee’s Good for You!

4:04pm Photography by Megan McDonald

New hires

Health Care Nonprofit Names New Development Director

02/26/2018 By Staff

Fitness

College Holding Info Session on Personal Trainer Certification

02/26/2018 By Staff

Health care

Rapid Medical Test Maker Partners with Australian Company

02/23/2018 By Staff

Health care

Pediatrician Recognized for 'Medical Home' Processes

02/23/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Picks Design and Construction Team for New Cancer Facilities

02/22/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe