Trend Report: Ultraviolet

Pantone, the New Jersey company that specializes in color tones, has named ultraviolet its color of the year. Expect this fusion hue of calming blues and fiery reds to rule the runways and design studios throughout 2018.

A Legacy Bracelet

We all need a memorable piece that becomes part of our forever jewelry collection. This bracelet ($26,925) hits all the right notes. It’s spectacularly elegant in 18K white gold, with 4.14 ct. of round brilliant diamonds paired with 75.07 ct. of mesmerizing cabochon cut Tanzanite. Carats Fine Jewelry and Watches, 1922 Bay Road, Sarasota, (941) 926-3335

Hair Today

If you’ve been coveting the goddess-like color of the year for your mane, then rush, immediately, to a Nuovo Salon. This option, with Aveda’s new Demi + ($185), will paint you in just the right light. Nuovo Salon Group, 1421 First St., Sarasota, (941) 684-9000

A Touch of Lavender

Sometimes a simple touch of lady lavender is all you need. This dignified dragonfly jar ($600), will speak volumes about your taste and keen eye for style. Sally Trout Interior Design, 75 Cocoanut Ave., Sarasota, (941) 953-4418

Shades of Purple

Brighten your mood with Seven Pools sunglasses by Maui Jim ($229). Inspired by the Hawaiian pools of Ohe’o Gulch, along the road to Hana, they are sure to imbue you with tropical glamour. Tommy Bahama, 371 St. Armands Circle, Sarasota, (941) 388-2446

From the Heart

Sarasota’s Mike Solomon, son of the late, great abstract expressionist artist Syd Solomon, is creating art that lives up to the family name. This piece, titled Heart Throb ($8,000), is an 18-inch by 18-inch acrylic on panel. Allyn Gallup Contemporary Art Gallery, 1288 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota, (941) 366-2454

State of Bliss

The scent of lavender encourages rest and relaxation. Go for a Lavender Lomi Lomi Hawaiian Massage (60 minutes/$120), one of the oldest and most powerful forms of healing. Featuring Young Living Raindrop Therapy and warmed lavender essential oil, this experience calms the senses and soothes the spirit. Élan Skin Spa, 1806 S. Osprey Ave., Sarasota, (941) 951-2233

Berry Tasty

Maybe your choice is a touch of violet on your dessert table. Indulge in a dreamy blueberry cheesecake ($49.99) from ofKors Bakery. The signature recipe, developed by chef Alex, includes organic blueberries, but it’s the divinely rich and creamy taste that will have you reaching for a second serving. ofKors Bakery, 1359 Main St., Sarasota, (941) 330-2220

Ring Tones

Los Angeles-based fine jewelry designer Sarah Hendler named her Starburst Ball collection after her grandmother, Ethel, because she loved a big cocktail ring. Judging by this fun 18K yellow gold bauble ($3,675) set with amethyst and solid enamel, she must have been a hit at parties, too. June Simmons at The Met, 35 S. Boulevard of the Presidents, Sarasota, (941) 388-3991