Sarasota Company Begins Construction on Orlando Hotel

Stellar Development, Inc., recently began work on a new Holiday Inn and Suites.

By Staff 2/27/2018 at 2:02pm

Image: Courtesy Dallas Cook

The Sarasota construction company Stellar Development, Inc., recently began construction on a new Holiday Inn and Suites in Orlando. The 89,000-square-foot six-story hotel will have 143 rooms, a dining area, a full service kitchen and meeting rooms. Miles Architecture Group out of Orlando is the architect for the project. Founded in 1999, Stellar specializes in general contracting, pre-construction, design-build and construction management. The company has managed well over $200 million in construction projects across the southeastern United States.

