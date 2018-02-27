Sarasota Company Begins Construction on Orlando Hotel

The Sarasota construction company Stellar Development, Inc., recently began construction on a new Holiday Inn and Suites in Orlando. The 89,000-square-foot six-story hotel will have 143 rooms, a dining area, a full service kitchen and meeting rooms. Miles Architecture Group out of Orlando is the architect for the project. Founded in 1999, Stellar specializes in general contracting, pre-construction, design-build and construction management. The company has managed well over $200 million in construction projects across the southeastern United States.