Report Finds Ocean Acidification May Harm Stone Crab Population

Stone crab embryos develop more slowly and fewer eggs hatch in more acidic ocean water, a sign that widespread ocean acidification caused by climate change could damage Florida's stone crab population and industry. That's according to new research published by Mote Marine Laboratory scientists in the Journal of Experimental Marine Biology and Ecology. Ocean acidification is caused by increased carbon dioxide absorbed by seawater from the atmosphere. Commercial fishermen in Florida landed more than 3 million pounds of stone crab claws in 2016, worth an estimated $30.4 million.