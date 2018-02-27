  1. News & City Life
Financial Adviser Named to 'Best-in-State' List

Merrill Lynch financial adviser Brian Mariash was recently included in the Forbes 'Best-in-State Wealth Advisors' list.

By Staff 2/27/2018 at 2:11pm

Brian mariash jwvmcn

Brian Mariash

Image: Courtesy Brian Mariash

Merrill Lynch financial adviser Brian Mariash was recently included in the Forbes “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors" list. The ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone meetings to evaluate advisers on client retention, industry experience, compliance records, firm nominations, assets under management and revenue generated. Mariash has been a part of Merrill Lynch’s Sarasota office for six years.

Forbes, finance, Merrill Lynch, Biz Daily, wealth management
