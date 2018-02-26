Health Care Nonprofit Names New Development Director

Marlene Hauck Image: Courtesy Dave Sinclair

Sarasota's Coastal Behavioral Healthcare recently hired Marlene Hauck as its new director of development. Hauck has spent the last 17 years in the nonprofit arena and has held multiple board and committee positions in Sarasota, with organizations such as the Sarasota County Veterans Commission, NAMI Sarasota, Compeer Sarasota, Also Youth and Equality Florida. Coastal Behavioral provides affordable evidence-based behavioral health care services to children, adolescents, adults, seniors and their families who struggle with mental health and substance abuse issues.