Goodwill Names New Operations Director

Rolf Halverson Image: Courtesy Sharon Kunkel

Goodwill Manasota recently promoted team member Rolf Halverson to director of donated goods operations. In this role, he will oversee attended donation center operations, salvage, new goods and purchasing. Halverson began his Goodwill career in Portland, Oregon, nearly 20 years ago. He worked first as a store manager and then, after 10 years, transitioned into an operations leadership position, a role he worked in for an additional five years. He moved to Sarasota in 2016.