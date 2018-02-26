  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Theater

Review

Florida Studio Theatre's Constellations Explores the Possibilities

In one act, with two players, Nick Payne's work tackles some big issues.

By Kay Kipling 2/26/2018 at 10:41am

mg 8771 answva

Image: Matthew Holler

How many universes might lie within and without us? And how many ways (perhaps infinite) could our lives and loves turn out in different ones? That’s the big idea examined in what might seem a small play: Nick Payne’s two-character piece Constellations, now running in a Stage III production in Florida Studio Theatre’s intimate Bowne’s Lab Theatre.

As far as staging goes, it doesn’t get more basic than this: a man (Chris Tipp) and a woman (Alexis Hyatt) standing there talking, with stars twinkling behind a curtain for a backdrop. But in the hands of Payne, the actors and director Jason Cannon, Constellations is remarkably effective.

mg 8269 zhn92c

Hyatt as Marianne

Image: Matthew Holler

We meet Marianne (Hyatt) and Roland (Tipp) as they themselves first meet, at a barbecue. She’s a Cambridge academic studying the cosmos; he’s a beekeeper. But what appears to be ordinary conversation/dialogue quickly develops into a series of quick, sometimes staccato scenes, each announced by a photo flash light and sound. It’s almost like playing one of those interactive games where the storyline can head in different directions based on the player’s actions. Here, the conversation—and their relationship—moves in different ways depending on the response to a question or comment.

mg 8754 nwdeey

Tipp as Roland

Image: Matthew Holler

In one scenario, perhaps Roland is already in a relationship, or just out of one, or perhaps Marianne is, and their connection might break off. But it starts again, with different outcomes, leading to their becoming a couple, or breaking up, or Roland proposing marriage and being rejected/accepted, and, ultimately, to the gradual realization that Marianne may be suffering from the onset of a disease affecting her speech and more.

As Constellations moves along in all these ways, we experience hesitation, hope, rudeness, evasion, hurt, gentleness, humor, flirtation, fondness, betrayal, joy and grief—all in an evening that runs 75 minutes with no intermission.

That the play succeeds in touching us as deeply as it does is, of course, a credit to the playwright. But it’s also absolutely critical that the two actors, and the director steering them, are simpatico. While we are introduced to some information here about quantum mechanics, string theory and the multiverse (don’t worry, you won’t be tested afterward), so often the impact of the show isn’t about what the characters say, but how they say it. Dialogue is repeated with subtle differences in wording or delivery, and the future is altered. Both Hyatt and Tipp navigate with skill and heart the challenging variations embodied in the play’s concept, and the result is, well, stellar.

Constellations continues through March 16; for tickets call 366-9000 or visit floridastudiotheatre.org.

Filed under
florida studio theatre
Show Comments

Related Content

Review

Florida Studio Theatre's Heisenberg Explores the Mysteries of Attraction

12/18/2017 By Kay Kipling

Review

Florida Studio Theatre Plants Seeds of Satire with Native Gardens

01/28/2018 By Kay Kipling

Review

Musical Once Charms Audiences at Florida Studio Theatre

11/12/2017 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Downtown's New Art Ovation Hotel Offers Guests a Sneak Peek

12/14/2017 By Kay Kipling

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Cold Chillin'

A New Popsicle Shop Keeps it Pretty Chill on St. Armands Circle

02/23/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Restaurants

Two New Metro Diners Opening Next Month

02/21/2018 By Staff

Weekly Planner

A New Nighttime Market, Authentic Indian Food at Libby's, and More Local Dining Events

02/21/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Meat and Three, Coming This Fall

Builders Break Ground on New Nonprofit Newtown Restaurant

02/20/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

ARC Unconditional Love Gala

11:08am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Cooking for Wishes Luncheon

10:53am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Review

Florida Studio Theatre's Constellations Explores the Possibilities

10:41am By Kay Kipling

Sports

Report Estimates Orioles' Economic Impact at $97 Million

02/22/2018 By Staff

Review

FSU/Asolo Conservatory's The Rehearsal Has a Dark Side

02/22/2018 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Feb. 22-28

02/22/2018 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Data

Retail Federation Expects Growth in 2018

1:35pm By Staff

Cars

Lexus Dealership Named 'Dealer of the Year'

02/22/2018 By Staff

Retail

New Pop-Up Furniture and Home Goods Store Opens

02/16/2018 By Staff

Shop Local

Get Your Shop on at These Local Events

02/16/2018 By Stephanie Isaac

In the Glow

Beauty Advice from Author and Speaker Michelle Phillips

02/16/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Retail

Amazon Hiring at Its Ruskin Facility

02/15/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Neighborhood Watch

Neighborhood Watch: Plantation Golf & Country Club

02/23/2018 By Ilene Denton

The Great Outdoors

Lavish Landscapes for Living in Paradise

02/23/2018 By Ilene Denton

Environment

Nature Center Earns 'Zero Net Energy' Certification

02/21/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Sarasota County Home and Condo Sales Up in January

02/21/2018 By Staff

Deals

Bank Building Sold for $805,000

02/19/2018 By Staff

One Cool Pool

Anna Maria Residence Nominated for Mies Crown Hall Prize

02/19/2018 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Data

Retail Federation Expects Growth in 2018

1:35pm By Staff

New hires

Goodwill Names New Operations Director

1:28pm By Staff

Tourism

Airbnb Plans to Expand 'Experiences' Program

1:16pm By Staff

New hires

Health Care Nonprofit Names New Development Director

1:02pm By Staff

Fitness

College Holding Info Session on Personal Trainer Certification

12:55pm By Staff

Limelight

ARC Unconditional Love Gala

11:08am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Airbnb Plans to Expand 'Experiences' Program

1:16pm By Staff

Tourism

Survey Finds Millennials Increasingly Want Urban Vacations

02/09/2018 By Staff

Cruise Control

What Makes a Great Cruise?

01/26/2018

A Campfire Tale

"My Most Memorable Outdoor Meal"

01/25/2018 By Laura Reiley

Data

International Tourism to the U.S. Drops

01/24/2018 By Staff

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Health & Fitness

New hires

Health Care Nonprofit Names New Development Director

1:02pm By Staff

Fitness

College Holding Info Session on Personal Trainer Certification

12:55pm By Staff

Health care

Rapid Medical Test Maker Partners with Australian Company

02/23/2018 By Staff

Health care

Pediatrician Recognized for 'Medical Home' Processes

02/23/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Picks Design and Construction Team for New Cancer Facilities

02/22/2018 By Staff

New business

In-Home Care Provider Opens Sarasota Office

02/14/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe