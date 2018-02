College Holding Info Session on Personal Trainer Certification

State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota is holding a free info session on its personal trainer certification program at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 14, at the college's Lakewood Ranch campus, 7131 Professional Parkway E., CIT Building, Room 135/136, Lakewood Ranch. The certification program begins Saturday, April 28, and continues on following Saturdays. It includes hands-on practical labs that help students master the necessary skills. Learn more online.