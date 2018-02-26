Airbnb Plans to Expand 'Experiences' Program

An Airbnb 'social dining' Experience Image: Courtesy press.atairbnb.com

Airbnb plans to dramatically expand its "Experiences" program, which connects travelers with curated arts, culinary and outdoors activities in the areas they're visiting. The company first launched the offering in late 2016, with 5,000 Experiences in 60 locations; this year, it plans to bring the program to 1,000 locations. Experiences are designed and led by local experts. Over 50,000 Airbnb hosts have applied to host Experiences.