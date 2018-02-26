  1. Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Airbnb Plans to Expand 'Experiences' Program

The program connects travelers with curated arts, culinary and outdoors activities in the areas they're visiting.

By Staff 2/26/2018 at 1:16pm

Airbnb qo9ths

An Airbnb 'social dining' Experience

Image: Courtesy press.atairbnb.com

Airbnb plans to dramatically expand its "Experiences" program, which connects travelers with curated arts, culinary and outdoors activities in the areas they're visiting. The company first launched the offering in late 2016, with 5,000 Experiences in 60 locations; this year, it plans to bring the program to 1,000 locations. Experiences are designed and led by local experts. Over 50,000 Airbnb hosts have applied to host Experiences.

Filed under
food, dining, entertainment, arts, Biz Daily, tourism, AirBNB
Show Comments

Related Content

Tourism

Local Airbnb Income Almost Doubles

12/28/2017 By staff

Tourism

Airbnb Launches New Option to Pay for Trips in Installments

01/16/2018 By staff

Diversity Champions

The Unity Awards 2018

02/13/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Colorful Cottage in Village of the Arts

09/21/2017 By Bob Plunket

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Cold Chillin'

A New Popsicle Shop Keeps it Pretty Chill on St. Armands Circle

02/23/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Restaurants

Two New Metro Diners Opening Next Month

02/21/2018 By Staff

Weekly Planner

A New Nighttime Market, Authentic Indian Food at Libby's, and More Local Dining Events

02/21/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Meat and Three, Coming This Fall

Builders Break Ground on New Nonprofit Newtown Restaurant

02/20/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

ARC Unconditional Love Gala

11:08am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Cooking for Wishes Luncheon

10:53am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Review

Florida Studio Theatre's Constellations Explores the Possibilities

10:41am By Kay Kipling

Sports

Report Estimates Orioles' Economic Impact at $97 Million

02/22/2018 By Staff

Review

FSU/Asolo Conservatory's The Rehearsal Has a Dark Side

02/22/2018 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Feb. 22-28

02/22/2018 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Data

Retail Federation Expects Growth in 2018

1:35pm By Staff

Cars

Lexus Dealership Named 'Dealer of the Year'

02/22/2018 By Staff

Retail

New Pop-Up Furniture and Home Goods Store Opens

02/16/2018 By Staff

Shop Local

Get Your Shop on at These Local Events

02/16/2018 By Stephanie Isaac

In the Glow

Beauty Advice from Author and Speaker Michelle Phillips

02/16/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Retail

Amazon Hiring at Its Ruskin Facility

02/15/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Neighborhood Watch

Neighborhood Watch: Plantation Golf & Country Club

02/23/2018 By Ilene Denton

The Great Outdoors

Lavish Landscapes for Living in Paradise

02/23/2018 By Ilene Denton

Environment

Nature Center Earns 'Zero Net Energy' Certification

02/21/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Sarasota County Home and Condo Sales Up in January

02/21/2018 By Staff

Deals

Bank Building Sold for $805,000

02/19/2018 By Staff

One Cool Pool

Anna Maria Residence Nominated for Mies Crown Hall Prize

02/19/2018 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Data

Retail Federation Expects Growth in 2018

1:35pm By Staff

New hires

Goodwill Names New Operations Director

1:28pm By Staff

Tourism

Airbnb Plans to Expand 'Experiences' Program

1:16pm By Staff

New hires

Health Care Nonprofit Names New Development Director

1:02pm By Staff

Fitness

College Holding Info Session on Personal Trainer Certification

12:55pm By Staff

Limelight

ARC Unconditional Love Gala

11:08am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Airbnb Plans to Expand 'Experiences' Program

1:16pm By Staff

Tourism

Survey Finds Millennials Increasingly Want Urban Vacations

02/09/2018 By Staff

Cruise Control

What Makes a Great Cruise?

01/26/2018

A Campfire Tale

"My Most Memorable Outdoor Meal"

01/25/2018 By Laura Reiley

Data

International Tourism to the U.S. Drops

01/24/2018 By Staff

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Health & Fitness

New hires

Health Care Nonprofit Names New Development Director

1:02pm By Staff

Fitness

College Holding Info Session on Personal Trainer Certification

12:55pm By Staff

Health care

Rapid Medical Test Maker Partners with Australian Company

02/23/2018 By Staff

Health care

Pediatrician Recognized for 'Medical Home' Processes

02/23/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Picks Design and Construction Team for New Cancer Facilities

02/22/2018 By Staff

New business

In-Home Care Provider Opens Sarasota Office

02/14/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe