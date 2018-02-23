  1. News & City Life
State Lawmaker to Speak at Next Republican Club Dinner

State Rep. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, will speak about 'the past, present and future of the GOP' during the Sarasota Republican Club's next dinner.

By Staff 2/23/2018 at 2:37pm

Joe gruters ohm9vc

State Rep. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota

Image: Courtesy myfloridahouse.gov

State Rep. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, will speak about "the past, present and future of the GOP" during the Sarasota Republican Club's next dinner, which runs 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 15, at Marina Jack, 2 Marina Plaza, Sarasota. In addition to being a state legislator, Gruters serves as chairman of the Republican Party of Sarasota County and was a Florida chair of President Trump's 2016 campaign. Tickets are $30-$35.

Republican Party of Sarasota County, Donald Trump, Sarasota Republican Club, politics, Joe Gruters
