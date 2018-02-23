State Lawmaker to Speak at Next Republican Club Dinner

State Rep. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota Image: Courtesy myfloridahouse.gov

State Rep. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, will speak about "the past, present and future of the GOP" during the Sarasota Republican Club's next dinner, which runs 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 15, at Marina Jack, 2 Marina Plaza, Sarasota. In addition to being a state legislator, Gruters serves as chairman of the Republican Party of Sarasota County and was a Florida chair of President Trump's 2016 campaign. Tickets are $30-$35.