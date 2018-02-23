Rapid Medical Test Maker Partners with Australian Company

The Sarasota biotechnology company RPS Diagnostics recently partnered with the Australian medical device company Atomo Diagnostics to create new tests to diagnose febrile acute respiratory infections. The test will represent the next generation of the FebriDx test, which uses a finger-stick blood sample to provide clinicians with a rapid assessment of the body’s immune response to acute respiratory infections. Such infections may be associated with flu-like symptoms like a fever, a sore throat, a cough, nasal congestion and fatigue. Due to overlapping symptoms and signs, it is challenging for physicians to differentiate between viral and bacterial causes of infection during an office visit.